VIDEO: Hulk Hogan was baptised with his wife 18 months before his sudden de@th

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan publicly committed himself to the Christian faith just a year and a half before his unexpected death the age of 71.

In December 2023, the WWE Hall of Famer was baptized alongside his wife.

“Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” Hulk Hogan said in reaction to his baptism. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

A video from the baptism shows Hogan being fully immersed in a pool, then emerging with a broad smile, still wearing his signature bandana.

It was a joyful and emotional scene as he shared the experience with his wife, Sky Daily, who was baptized alongside him.

“God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks,” the church wrote while sharing Hogan’s baptism on Instagram.

Prior to his baptism, the six-time WWE champion previously proclaimed his Christian beliefs in public.

Earlier in 2023, Hogan tweeted about his religious journey and how he accepted Christ as a teenager.

“I accepted Christ as my savior at 14-years-old and the training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!” Hogan shared on X (Twitter) in April.

The baptism came not long after Hogan and Daily tied the knot in September 2023.