VIDEO: I won’t apologize to play for the national team unless Mr Kamanga apologize – Fashion Sakala

STRIKER Fashion Sakala says he feels betrayed by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga, accusing him of orchestrating his national team exile while failing to address real issues facing the national team.







Sakala has not played for the national team since January 21 last year. His omission came after he publicly criticized coach Avram Grant for favouring players that are under the agency of Israeli Player Agent Nir Karin.



Earlier today, Kamanga hinted that Sakala still has a chance to play for the national team, but his teammates demanded he make peace with them after he questioned them in a leaked audio.





However, Kamanga’s comments seem to have angered the Al Fayha striker, who has taken to social media, opening a can of worms against the FAZ boss in a 54 – minute long video.



Sakala has branded Kamanga as a dishonest man who guided him into rudely responding to voice notes sent to him by Grant.





“Grant sent me an audio saying, how I have been lazy, telling me I don’t work hard and that he wants to work with players who work with passion…and things like that, he was telling me he will leave me.



“The first thing that I did, I didn’t respond to Grant. The first thing that I did was to call mister Kamanga…so mister Kamanga, who started telling me how I should respond to Grant,” Sakala alleged.





Sakala alleged that Kamanga instructed him to respond harshly to Grant and that the coach would do nothing to him as he was on the verge of being fired from the Chipolopolo job.



Sakala says he feels betrayed by Kamanga because the FAZ boss has continued to issue interviews on the matter in a manner that is painting the player black.





“I have never said a word about this or anything. But he’s still going on with the interviews. He’s still doing the interviews. Today, I woke up at five, you know, he did another interview,” Sakala said.



Meanwhile, Sakala has refused to apologize until Kamanga issues an apology first.





“Mister Kamanga should be the first one to apologize to the coach. And me being there, I will apologize too. To those who expect me to apologize, I’m not going to do that,” he said.



(Mwebantu, Tuesday, 6th May, 2025)