MWIIMBU HAS FAILED TO BRING DEVELOPMENT

MONZE RESIDENTS REJECT JACK MWIIMBU

SOME residents of Monze Central Constituency in Southern Province are shocked with the insistence of Jack Mwiimbu to re-contest the seat despite serving for 30 years as MP.

Precious Moono says people on the ground have rejected Mwiimbu and warns that imposing the lawmaker on the people will not work because they know what they want this.

Moono said the people of Monze will for the first time protest against the upnd if it goes ahead to adopt Mr. Mwiimbu in 2026 because he has failed to bring development in monze despite saving for 30 in office.

She says there is need for old politicians to allow young ones with new ideas to take up leadership positions.

Precious challenged veteran parliamentarian Jack Mwiimbu who has been a Member of Parliament since 2001 to give way to the new generation.