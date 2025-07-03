VIDEO: Jealous, Jobless Married Man Murders Girlfriend in India, Sleeps Beside Her Body for Two Days

A 32-year-old unemployed married man, Sachin Rajput, has been arrested for strangling his girlfriend, Ritika Sen, 29, in Bhopal’s Gayatri Nagar after accusing her of having an affair with her boss.

The murder occurred on the night of June 27, 2025, after a heated argument between the couple, who had been in a live-in relationship for over three years.

Consumed by jealousy and rage, Sachin killed Ritika, then wrapped her body in a blanket and continued to sleep beside it for two nights while drinking heavily.

“In a drunken state, he told his friend what he had done. When the friend realised it wasn’t a joke, he informed the police,” said police station in-charge Shilpa Kaurav.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Ritika’s decomposing body on the bed, just as Sachin had described.

“The woman is identified as Ritika Sen. She was living with her boyfriend, Sachin Rajput, who is married and has two children,” Kaurav added.

Sachin has been taken into custody, a murder case has been registered, and the post-mortem report is awaited as investigations continue.