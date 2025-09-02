VIDEO: Luis Suarez caught on camera spitting on rival coach after Inter Miami cup final loss

Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez caught on camera spitting on rival coach after Inter Miami cup final loss

Former Liverpool star, Luis Suarez, appeared to spit at a staff member of the opposing team during an ugly brawl following his team Inter Miami’s 3-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final on Sunday night.

Footage showed Suarez confronting a Sounders staff member near the middle of the pitch as tensions flared between both sides after the final whistle.

The 38-year-old got in the coach’s face before appearing to spit at him as Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari tried to intervene.

Earlier, players from both teams were seen grabbing each other by the neck and swinging punches as tempers erupted after the full-time whistle.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano said afterwards he was too far away to comment on any specific incidents.

“Nobody likes these kinds of actions at the end of a match, but if there’s a reaction, maybe there was provocation,” he said.

“Unfortunately, that is going to take some of the attention away from a great performance by the Seattle Sounders,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said of the brawl.

“I guess we can take that as a compliment that Miami’s frustrations led to some things happening on the field that shouldn’t happen on the field.

“I’m going to shut that down because that shouldn’t be the story,” said Schmetzer, who added he had a “quiet moment” with Messi on the field after the game.

Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle staff member after the final whistle in the Leagues Cup Final 👀



🎥: @MLS pic.twitter.com/gCMLdbwDlC — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 1, 2025

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker has a past been invloved with controversy on the pitch.

He was banned for eight matches and fined by the English FA in 2011 for making racist remarks toward Manchester United’s Patrice Evra.

Suarez later refused to shake Evra’s hand in a highly charged Premier League meeting.

During the 2014 World Cup, he was suspended for four months after biting Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini – the third biting incident of his career.

He had previously bitten Chelsea’s Branislav Ivanovic while playing for Liverpool and Otman Bakkal during his time at Ajax.

His latest outburst is expected to bring a lengthy punishment from Major League Soccer.