VIDEO: My son will not marry a Christian or Muslim because I’m a Traditionalist- Mother Claims

Parents always tell their children the type of spouses they should settle with, and it is always about their behavior, but a mother has gone beyond physical features and is now speaking about beliefs.

Just as Christians want their children to marry a Christian and Muslims also want their children to marry a Muslim, a traditional mother has informed her son that he will only settle with a traditionalist because she is a priestess and her beliefs will not permit her son to marry a Christian or Muslim.

This statement from the mother is not supposed to trigger any reaction because devoted Christians or Muslims do not allow their kids to marry people with different beliefs, but unfortunately, it stirred various reactions.

Religious intolerance has caused a lot of breaks in Africa because everyone feels their relationship is the best.

In strict African homes, when a lady introduces a man who is not in the same religion as her, her father will reject him until he makes up his mind to convert.

In Islamic homes, too, the same thing happens, and so from the onset, parents inform their children to mingle with people in their religion only to avoid future drama.

Even some Christians do not allow their kids to marry into a home due to a different denomination.

The mother’s controversial opinion about her son’s future love life did not sit well with him, as he protested that he would choose to fall in love with whoever he liked, and not necessarily because of her religion.