Video of Lil Nas X walking through the streets of LA around 4 AM wearing only underwear before his arrest for possible overdose

A bizarre video showing American singer Lil Nas X roaming a street in Los Angeles at night, wearing just cowboy boots and his underwear, has surfaced online.

The 26-year-old singer was reportedly seen walking on Ventura Blvd. at approximately 4 a.m. by a passerby who stopped to interact with him. In the clip, in which he wore matching white cowboy boots and underwear, he told the individual to head to a party while singing.

“Go ahead babe,” Nas told the person at another moment in the clip. At one point, he told them that he would grab their phone and throw it if they stuck around, and he also placed a traffic cone on his head.

According to TMZ, several people reported the incident to the police, and Nas charged at police officers when they arrived. Those who contacted authorities believed that he was having an unspecified overdose.

TMZ reported that the artist was placed in handcuffs by the responding officers, who called paramedics and sent him to a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to People that police responded to reports of a man walking around Ventura Blvd. in his underwear.

“Upon arrival the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody. He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer,” a police spokesperson told CNN.

Nas, whose legal name is Montero Lamar Hill, was booked for battery on a peace officer and is facing a misdemeanor charge, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff inmate records.

After release from the hospital, he was being held at Van Nuys’ Valley Jai