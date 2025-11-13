VIDEO: Pastor proposes to his crush in church and got the shock and slap of his life

Public proposals may be romantic in thought and imagination but when things go south, it won’t be pretty as presumed.

A pastor in Nigeria decided to show his romantic side to his church members by proposing to his crush during service.

The viral video was shared by a lady who was invited to the church by her friend. In the video, pastor is seen on one knee as his members hail on

To the pastors surprise, the lady was very hesitant in accepting the proposal and helping get on his feet. Instead, what followed shocked him.

After urging the pastor to get up, the lady moved in closer to him and used his hands to gesture him to get up again.

When he failed to adhere, the lady used the back of her hand to slap the Spirit of God out of the pastor before storming out of the auditorium.

The members of the church could only look on and ponder what might have gone wrong and where the pastor might have failed her.