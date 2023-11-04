We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Emmanuel Mwamba is too ambitious and likes media attention. He always wants portray that he is the most Influential person in PF.
Did they enter the premises? If so charge them with “Samp’s breaking.” Or “Miles breaking.” Kikikiki. STUPID IDIOTS.
I remember Mr Sata saying PF will have no party cards because he wanted dogs, goats, frogs, snails, idiots and illiterates to join and become the biggest party to remove MMD from power, and his strategy worked, but what I didn’t know was that such despicable animals will not recognize their make up, no wonder they still don’t know who they really are. STUPID IDIOTS.
Hakainde , Nelly mutti and Miles Sampa will be embarrassed by this case. They will be soiled beyond redemption. No decent court of law can entertain the useless and nonsensical schemes playing out.
The 8 Candidates for the PF Presidency are there…and they paid K200,000 nomination fees.. and can be adjoined to the case in court, or make individual legal suits.
Everything about that October 24 Kangaroo meeting is illegal. Can you surely entertain and embrace such illegalities in our National Assembly and in Government Institutions?And use state police to guard and protect these illegalities??
This is the lowest a country can descend to. These are impeachable cases…
Nangu ku mulu efyo chikaba, some people will be closed out and there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth. So make hay when there is till sunlight, once the night comes, you won’t manage to do it in the dark. You people are unfair to yourselves and to HH, you mean in the whole two years, all of you could not see or realize that your democracy was being taken away from you, try to be serious. Please stop abusing the freedoms that the same Hakainde has given you, during your time no one could even dare to do what you are doing.