VIDEO: Registrar Of Societies Has Not Been Fired but reassigned to other duties Says Jack Mwiimbu

REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES HAS NOT BEEN FIRED SAYS MWIIMBU

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister JACK MWIIMBU says the purported list of opposition PF office bearers allegedly from the Registrar of Societies is flawed.

And the Minister says the Registrar of Societies has not been fired but reassigned to other duties contrary to information circulating on social media.

Speaking at a media briefing in LUSAKA today, Mr. MWIIMBU said the purported list shows former President EDGAR LUNGU having been registered as PF President in 2002 and yet he was a member of the UPND at the time.

Mr. MWIIMBU said that late President MICHAEL SATA was PF President as of 2002 contrary to indications by the purported list making rounds on social media.

The Minister said the list was also purported to have been issued to PF Lawyer MAKEBI ZULU by the Registrar of Societies on the premise of a court order and yet there is only a subpoena for presentation of the list in court.

He said the Registrar of Societies is not in order to issue any list without consultation with the Attorney General who is a lawyer for the government.

And Mr. MWIIMBU confirmed that the Registrar of Societies advised parliament on the changes on the names of PF office bearers hence the move by the Speaker of the National

Assembly to take note of the changes.

The Minister noted that he has been compelled to comment on the matter despite it being in court because of so many speculations around it.

CREDIT: ZNBC