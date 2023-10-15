VIDEO: Renowned UPND artist Kavman Castigates President HH’s handlers

Praise Singer Founder Kavman Castigates President HH’s handlers!
Renowned UPND artist, KavMan who sung President Hichilema’s campaign theme song “Alikwisa Driver” and later did “Bushe Civil servant Walifola?” has expressed frustrations that President Hichilema has never seen and met the artists that supported his election.
He said the people managing President Hichilema had alienated him from the people!
That is true bro,HH needs to appreciate you.
How many people is the President going to “appreciate”? Why do we have this mentality of seeking attention? Can’t the artists just get on with their lives?
I love the artist’s song “bushe civil servant naufola?” but it did not, in any way affect the way I voted. We all contributed, in our own small way, to the victory of the UPND. Let us not exaggerate our influence on the voters.