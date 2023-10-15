VIDEO: Renowned UPND artist Kavman Castigates President HH’s handlers

Praise Singer Founder Kavman Castigates President HH’s handlers!



Renowned UPND artist, KavMan who sung President Hichilema’s campaign theme song “Alikwisa Driver” and later did “Bushe Civil servant Walifola?” has expressed frustrations that President Hichilema has never seen and met the artists that supported his election.



He said the people managing President Hichilema had alienated him from the people!