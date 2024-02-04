VIDEO: Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe comments on opposition Alliance

ALLIANCES NEEDED, WE HAVE NO PROBLEM – M’MEMBE

…says SP presence in the alliance will have no value if it goes there empty handed.

Mwansabombwe, Sunday (February 4, 2024)

Socialist Party – SP President Fred M’membe says his Party believes in Alliances because Socialist can never be against unity, cooperation and solidarity.

Speaking in Mwansabombwe, Luapula Province, Dr. M’membe said his party has extended more cooperation and solidarity to others than it has received.

“We, Socialists, believe that we should be there for others even if there is no body for us. We also believe that to solve bigger problems facing our people including bigger problems facing the world, there is need to form broad alliances with others,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said there is need for all sorts of Alliances, be it strategic or happenstance.

“We are forging strategic alliances with religious institutions, traditional leaders, Civic Leaders and Civic organizations, among others,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said what is not yet happening that needs to happen at some point is the happenstance alliances required to win elections.

“But there is a time for everything. There is a season for everything,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said there are preparations that are needed for certain unions before they happen.

“Even in marriage you do not just stand up the following day you have a marriage ceremony from nowhere. There is the payment of lobola and the negotiations that go on before that there are preparations. One needs a house to get married, you need some source of income or livelihood to get married and bring up children and so on. So, those preparations are necessary,” he said.

The SP President said his Party will definitely need to get into alliances with others as time goes on.

“But there are preparations that we need to make before we get into especially happenstance alliances that are for purposes of winning elections. We need to get into those,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said there is need to take something to the table if a Party wants to get into an alliance to win an election which is a happenstance alliance.

“Even if you congregated 20 of you and you have zero, you add up the 20 zeros, it will not add up to anything above zero,” he said.

The Opposition Leader said SP needs to mobilise and strengthen it’s structures so that it can make a contribution to the alliance while taking something to the table.

“There is something we are contributing for the common good of all,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said SP presence in the alliance will have no value if it goes there empty handed.

“We will just be a burden on others. And we do not want to turn others into burden bearers. The time for alliances will come and we will be part of those alliances. The work needed before alliances are entered into will be done. It starts now,” he said.

Dr. M’membe said SP has been cooperating with others in the opposition on various issues and has no problem in working alliances.

“We have been defending others in the opposition on various issues. We have no problem.”