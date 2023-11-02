Petauke central independent member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda this afternoon protested after being suspended from the House for 7 days for “unruly behaviour”.

After further attacking Speaker Nelly Mutti as he gathered his things, she decided to extended the period of suspension to 14 days.

  2. That’s what happens when you send illiterate thugs to a noble and honorable institution. Just compare Lusambo, Musula Zulu, this Rascal and others like them, to them there is no difference between parliament and the tarven. The same way they argue in tarvens is the same way they want to argue in parliament. STUPID IDIOTS in every way.

