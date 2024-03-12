PoliticsPFUPND VIDEO: “Tell Emmanuel Mwamba And Harry Kalaba That We Have Not Exported All The Maize. We Have Enough National Stocks”- Cornelius Mweetwa March 12, 2024 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Cornelius Mweetwa “Tell Emmanuel Mwamba And Harry Kalaba That We Have Not Exported All The Maize. We Have Enough National Stocks”- Cornelius Mweetwa
The UPND think that this maize crisis is all a joke.
Now that they are enriching themselves smuggling our gold, sulligate and even Mukula, their pockets have become very heavy. They can not understand the suffering of the ordinary citizen.
Vote wisely in 2026.