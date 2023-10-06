VIDEO: The 2024 Proposed National Budget Is A Useless Budget, It Is Hollow, Empty – Hon. Binwell Mpundu

Binwell Mpundu
Binwell Mpundu

  1. Independent MP rubbishing a national budget where even his salaries and allowances are budgeted for. Same language from another PF MP kafwaya. Not surprised as he’s cut from the same green cloth.

  2. It seems hon. Binwell Mpundu does not understand that investment is what reduces poverty from people instead of increased expenditure by government. The idea behind the deductibility of MRT is to encourage investment in the mining sector which in turn creates jobs for citizens. And this policy is NOT foreigners only but for every mine owner and instead of encouraging Zambians to take advantage of it and invest in the mining sector, we are busy complaining.
    Already we have started seeing the fruits of this policy by increased investment in the sector. To mention just a few, Barrick gold (owners of Lumwana mine) announced that they will invest US$3 billion to double production at their mine, FQM over US$ 1.3 billion in the Nickel mine and China Nonferrous Metals Company Limited (CNMC) about US$1.3 billion.
    So it’s a better approach to tackle poverty by increasing incomes for the people through creation of good jobs not just price reduction of commodities.
    In short, something can seem expensive one’s income level is low but if income levels are increased, then they won’t find those things to be expensive.

