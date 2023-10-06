VIDEO: The 2024 Proposed National Budget Is A Useless Budget, It Is Hollow, Empty – Hon. Binwell Mpundu

We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
To provide the best experiences, we use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Functional
Always active
The technical storage or access is strictly necessary for the legitimate purpose of enabling the use of a specific service explicitly requested by the subscriber or user, or for the sole purpose of carrying out the transmission of a communication over an electronic communications network.
Preferences
The technical storage or access is necessary for the legitimate purpose of storing preferences that are not requested by the subscriber or user.
Statistics
The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for statistical purposes.The technical storage or access that is used exclusively for anonymous statistical purposes. Without a subpoena, voluntary compliance on the part of your Internet Service Provider, or additional records from a third party, information stored or retrieved for this purpose alone cannot usually be used to identify you.
Marketing
The technical storage or access is required to create user profiles to send advertising, or to track the user on a website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.
Independent MP rubbishing a national budget where even his salaries and allowances are budgeted for. Same language from another PF MP kafwaya. Not surprised as he’s cut from the same green cloth.
It seems hon. Binwell Mpundu does not understand that investment is what reduces poverty from people instead of increased expenditure by government. The idea behind the deductibility of MRT is to encourage investment in the mining sector which in turn creates jobs for citizens. And this policy is NOT foreigners only but for every mine owner and instead of encouraging Zambians to take advantage of it and invest in the mining sector, we are busy complaining.
Already we have started seeing the fruits of this policy by increased investment in the sector. To mention just a few, Barrick gold (owners of Lumwana mine) announced that they will invest US$3 billion to double production at their mine, FQM over US$ 1.3 billion in the Nickel mine and China Nonferrous Metals Company Limited (CNMC) about US$1.3 billion.
So it’s a better approach to tackle poverty by increasing incomes for the people through creation of good jobs not just price reduction of commodities.
In short, something can seem expensive one’s income level is low but if income levels are increased, then they won’t find those things to be expensive.
It seems hon. Binwell Mpundu does not understand that investment is what reduces poverty from people instead of increased expenditure by government. The idea behind the deductibility of MRT is to encourage investment in the mining sector which in turn creates jobs for citizens. And this policy is NOT foreigners only but for every mine owner and instead of encouraging Zambians to take advantage of it and invest in the mining sector, we are busy complaining.
Already we have started seeing the fruits of this policy by increased investment in the sector. To mention just a few, Barrick gold (owners of Lumwana mine) announced that they will invest US$3 billion to double production at their mine, FQM over US$ 1.3 billion in the Nickel mine and China Nonferrous Metals Company Limited (CNMC) about US$1.3 billion.
So it’s a better approach to tackle poverty by increasing incomes for the people through creation of good jobs not just price reduction of commodities.
In short, something can seem expensive one’s income level is low but if income levels are increased, then they won’t find those things to be expensive.