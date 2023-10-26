FREEDOM IS NOT FREE: The PF is still rotten and toxic party: It must Die and be Born Again!

By Richard Soko

PF Senior Member.

There must be a way, an efficient, effective ,quick fair, constitutional , legal , just and a democratic way of getting rid of political waste soon after a historical election such as the one we had on 12th August 2021. The Patriotic Front (PF) is thoroughly rotten and highly toxic political waste ; all Zambians of good will from all social classes including many good members of the PF itself have a responsibility to make sure this political waste is safely disposed of , and soon too.

There must be a political waste disposal site, designed specifically for political waste such as the PF, in all our 10 provinces. All our districts, cities, towns, constituencies , villages and homes must start a thorough political cleaning exercise to remove the stench , rot and poison which the PF is, among us, if the country is to escape the political decay and social explosion which uncollected political garbage always produces.

The leadership and many PF members itself know the PF is extremely rotten and toxic political party. To purify itself, it has said it will rebrand itself. Now, faeces are faeces, especially the stinking faeces of a corrupt thieving elite such as the PF leadership. I am not sure it is possible to change the contents of any faeces by rebranding them , perhaps by simply reshuffling their owners and changing the name to new delicious faeces without first destroying them through biochemical digestion , combustion and chemical reconfiguration to create something new and totally different from the original raw faeces.