VIDEO: THE REMAINS OF ECL ARRIVE ON WEDNESDAY, 11TH JUNE 2025-FAMILY

THE REMAINS OF ECL ARRIVE ON WEDNESDAY, 11TH JUNE 2025-FAMILY



The family of former President Edgar Lungu speaks on the mortal remains of the late President.





● He should be mourned with dignity.



●The family has recognised that President Lungu was ill-treated several times by the State, including denying him an opportunity to access medical treatment since 2022.





● The State knew, having served as President, that President Edgar Lungu had an underlying medical condition he was being treated for and sought specialised treatment from South Africa since 2015.





● The family has acceded to the request by the Zambian Community in South Africa to host a Church Service on Tuesday, 10th June 2025.





● the family rejected Government’s determined quest that the body be repatriated to Zambia today or tomorrow.





● the family has requested all stakeholders to respect the wishes of the family.

●the mortal remains of the former President will be repatriated on Wednesday, 11th June 2025.





● On Wednesday, when the body arrives in Zambia, the State will begin to play its role.



Issued by;



Makebi Zulu

Family Spokesperson