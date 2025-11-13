VIDEO: TikTok influencer ordered to pay $1.7 million for snatching someone’s husband and ruining the marriage

A North Carolina court has ordered a social media influencer to pay $1.75 million in damages after a lawsuit filed by her manager’s wife accused her of having an affair that broke up their marriage.

Brenay Kennard is a TikTok and Instagram influencer. She has 2.9 million followers on TikTok and over 240k on Instagram.

The plaintiff, Akira Montague, has filed a rare “alienation of affection” lawsuit against social media star Brenay Kennard in May 2024.

The claim, which is only allowed in six U.S. states (including North Carolina), alleges Kennard is responsible for the end of her marriage to Timothy Montague, who is now Kennard’s husband.

The statute that allows a spouse to seek damages from a third party accused of interfering in a marriage.

According to court documents, the wife claimed Kennard “engaged in behavior designed to seduce” her husband and “flaunted her affair and romantic relationship … in public and private places.”

The lawsuit also alleges Kennard began an affair with Timothy while he was still married, “flaunted” it online, and posted pictures of Akira’s children without her consent.

The woman further alleged that the affair led her husband to leave their home and children, eventually moving in with Kennard.

On Monday, the court ruled in favor of the wife. She was awarded $1.75 million in damages.