In this video, UPND cadres stormed the office of Kasama DAO, Beauty Namukoko, beat and brutalized her accusing her of failing to give UPND youths empowerment funds. Council Police who tried to stop the violent assault were also assaulted.
There is no genuine reason as to why cadreism should not be outlawed.Make Cadreism illegal in Zambia to protect innocent Zambians.Why should pipo take law in their hands to inflict pain on pipo who oppose them?This isn’t just right.Remember Capitol attack in America under Trump ?If such could happen in America where systems of govt work more efficiently than in Africa what is expected of Cadreism in Africa,particularly in Zambia.The earlier we act the better,time is now !