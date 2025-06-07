PoliticsPFSOCIALIST PARTYTONSE ALLIANCEUncategorizedUPND VIDEO: UPND is responsible for Edgar Lungu’s death- Prof Jones K. Kasonso June 7, 2025 1 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Prof Jones K. Kasonso states that UPND is responsible for ECL’s death. “Ba UPND nimwe mwipeye Edgar Lungu”- Prof.Jones Kasonso ” Stay away ftom the funeral”
If you have evidence, please go to police and report. Otherwise you are tempting cyber laws to come and arrest you. Trying to squeeze sympathy from a known and documented case of cancer of the throat will not get you anywhere. Cancer of the throat or esophagus is associated with chronic alcohol abuse.
Instead of supporting Lungu during his terminal illness PF parasites who have been feeding off Lungu gathered around him and forced him out of retirement. The man was clearly unfit, but all they cared about was their stomachs.