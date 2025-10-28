VIDEO: Widow locked inside husband’s ambulance, forced to drink corpse bath water after being accused of killing him

A disturbing incident has been reported from Isieke, Awo-Omamma in Imo State, where a widow was allegedly locked inside her late husband’s ambulance for over two hours after being accused of causing his death.

According to reports, the woman was also forced to drink the water used to bathe her husband’s corpse before the burial could take place.

Eyewitnesses said community members claimed she was responsible for her husband’s death and decided to “test her innocence” through the cruel act.

Watch video below..