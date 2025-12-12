VIDEO:BEHAVE YOURSELVES AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS USING EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY, EAST CHIEF TELLS OFF PF

BEHAVE YOURSELVES AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS USING EDGAR LUNGU’S BODY, EAST CHIEF TELLS OFF PF





EASTERN PROVINCE — Thursday, 11 December 2025 — Chief Nyalugwe of the Nsenga people has strongly criticised the Patriotic Front (PF) for what he described as uncultural and unZambian conduct in pushing to replace the late former President Edgar Lungu before his burial.





The traditional leader said the funeral has been turned into a political battleground instead of a moment of dignity, unity and respect.





The Chief reminded the nation that President Lungu himself only became elected after President Michael Sata’s burial, saying, “He was left to act when President Sata became unwell, and when Sata died, that is when Edgar Lungu took over. A funeral must be respected. That is our culture.”





Senior Chief Nyalugwe questioned why, six months after his death, the late President has still not been buried, attributing the delay to PF’s partisan interests.





The Chief further raised concerns about the whereabouts of the former President’s remains, asking whether the body is still in a South African mortuary or being kept hidden elsewhere.





He noted that the grave at Embassy Park is already prepared and urged that the burial should proceed before any political processes resume.





And Chief Nyalugwe appealed to the New Dawn Administration to facilitate closure for the nation, saying prolonged delays are harmful and disrespectful.





His remarks have reinforced the growing public sentiment that while the UPND continues to uphold order, cultural values and national decency, the PF remains entangled in internal conflicts that undermine both tradition and the dignity of a former Head of State.