UPDATE; VIET-ZAMBIA OBTAINS 250 HECTARES OF LAND IN KANCHIBIYA

..as Super Glory Investment, Ministry of Mines has granted them a Trading Permit for Gold, Silver and Platinum, while the firm has obtained 250 hectares of land in Kanchibiya, and has also obtained construction and mining permits from the NCC as a citizen-owned company…

Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation which also operates as Super Glory Investment, had obtained various licences and permits across many government ministries.

Super Glory Investment has been offered 250 hectares of land in Kanchibiya Constituency.

In a letter of offer dated 18 November 2023, Senior Chief Kopa of the Bisa people offered farmland of 250 hectares of land to Super Glory Investment.

Super Glory is also operating trading shops in Lusaka.

And operating as Super Glory, the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development has granted a Trading Licence for Gold, Silva and Platinum.

And not to be outdone,the National Council for Construction (NCC) a Grade 5 category certificates mining and civil engineering services. Strangely, the firm has been granted the licence as citizens of Zambia.

Viet-Zambia Diversified Development Corporation was recently in the news when the Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) hosted a status conference over the agro firm’s offer to bring $72 billion investment in the country.

In its unsolicited proposal, Viet-Zambia wants six million hectares of land, visa free and tax free incentives during the period of the project and permanent citizenship for its Chairperson, Van Trong Tuy.

Viet-Zambia has also obtained large-scale exploration mining licences in Eastern and Central Provinces to mine Copper, Gold, Silver, Iron Ore, Manganese, Nickel and rare earth metals.