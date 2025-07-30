Viktor Gyokeres has broken Arsenal’s shirt sales record just days after completing his high-profile move from Sporting Lisbon.

The Swedish striker was officially unveiled as a Gunners player on Sunday in Singapore, following a £64 million deal that could rise to £70 million with add-ons. Arsenal fans erupted with excitement, especially after it was revealed that Gyokeres would wear the legendary No. 14 shirt—famously worn by club icon Thierry Henry.

Although it was initially believed Gyokeres preferred the No. 9 shirt—currently held by Gabriel Jesus—he ultimately embraced the opportunity to follow in Henry’s footsteps.

To celebrate his arrival, Arsenal offered fans free name and number printing of Gyokeres’ jersey, a service that usually costs £16. The limited-time offer, valid until Thursday, sparked a surge in demand as fans rushed to stores and the club’s website.

Early figures suggest that sales of the “No. 14 Gyokeres” shirt have already eclipsed those of any previous Arsenal signing, setting a new benchmark in the club’s retail history—with numbers expected to climb even higher before the promotional window closes.