 Villarreal president responds to backlash over Thomas Partey signing as he faces multiple r@pe charges

Villarreal’s president has responded to the criticism his club has faced since signing former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey amid his ongoing r@pe charges.

Partey, 32, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court last week to face multiple r@pe charges, including five counts of rape and one of sexual assault, before being granted bail.

The midfielder is accused of two counts of rape against one woman and three counts against another. The s£xual ass@ult allegation relates to a third woman, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said last week.

The charges came just four days after Partey’s contract at the Emirates expired on June 31.

After being granted bail, the Ghanaian was able to complete his free transfer to Villarreal, who have since been the subject of significant controversy as a result of the move.

Partey was booed and whistled during the Yellow Submarines’ preseason friendly against Aston Villa over the weekend, which marked his first appearance in a Villarreal jersey.

Club president Fernando Roig has issued a response over the criticism, insisting that the club ‘upholds the presumption of innocence’.

‘The player is currently undergoing legal proceedings. He maintains his innocence and denies the charges against him,’ Roig said after the 2-0 defeat by Villa.

‘The club upholds the presumption of innocence, and it will be the responsibility of the English courts to clarify the facts. We have spent years demonstrating our values with all kinds of activities.

‘We respect the presumption of innocence and, of course, condemn any type of violence, whether inside or outside of football.

‘At this moment, Partey is as innocent as the rest of us here. A fundamental right like this must be respected.’

When asked about the boos directed towards his new player, Roig added:

‘The English [Aston Villa fans] whistled Partey. Not the Villarreal fans.

‘I wouldn’t like our own fans to whistle at players on our team. We must stand with the team and respect the presumption of innocence. He is not a convicted player.

‘We must be cautious and wait for justice. Let’s not judge prematurely. Thomas has the right to do his job until there is a conviction.’

Partey, who will defend himself in court in London next month, is prohibited from contacting any of the three women involved in the case, as per the bail conditions.