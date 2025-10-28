Vinicius Jr ‘seriously considering leaving Real Madrid’ 

Vinicius Junior is ‘seriously considering’ the prospect of leaving Real Madrid as he feels he does not have the ‘respect’ of his coach Xabi Alonso, according to explosive reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old Brazilian winger is widely regarded to be among the most exciting attacking talents in European football, having helped Madrid win 14 pieces of silverware since arriving at the Bernabeu back in 2018.

But there have been growing tension between Vinicius and Alonso over recent weeks and the situation reached boiling point during Madrid’s Clasico 2 -1 victory over Barcelona at the weekend.

After starting on the bench for Madrid’s previous league clash with Getafe, Vinicius was recalled to Alonso’s XI as goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham sealed the win over their bitter rivals.

During the substitution, Vinicius stormed straight down the tunnel after in the 72nd minute.

As he approached the bench, Vinicius is alleged to have said, ‘Always me! I’m leaving the team! I’m leaving, I’d better go!’, before making his way straight for the home dressing room.

According to Madrid-based newspaper AS, the three-time La Liga winner thinks his ‘status isn’t respected’ by Alonso and ‘the option of leaving’ is now ‘being seriously considered’.

Vinicius, the 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up is increasingly adamant that Alonso ‘doesn’t like him’ and the deteriorating relationship between player and manager is fast becoming a ‘massive problem’ for the club.

However, it’s claimed Madrid’s hierarchy remains fully supportive of the way Alonso has handled Vinicius, and are prepared to back any decision the Spaniard makes with the superstar forward.