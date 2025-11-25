Vinicius Jr tells the club he won’t renew his contract amid strained tensions with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Real Madrid playmaker Vinicius Junior, has told the club that he does not want to renew his contract amid strained tensions with head coach Xabi Alonso.

The Brazilian, whose contract at the Bernabeu runs until the summer of 2027, reportedly communicated his position to club president Florentino Perez during a private conversation late last month.

Contract talks were opened in January but stalled after both sides failed to agree on financial terms and long-term conditions linked to his role under Alonso.

Things escalated during Madrid’s 2-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona on October 26, when Vinicius reacted angrily after being substituted in the 72nd minute. He stormed off the pitch, refused to acknowledge Alonso, and later apologised for his behaviour, before meeting Perez in the days that followed.

According to The Athletic, at that meeting, his future was discussed alongside his apology, and he made clear he did not believe extending was the right decision in the current circumstances.

That position had not changed in the weeks since, with the outlet claiming that sources close to the player maintain his doubts remain firmly rooted in the strained relationship with Alonso.

The tension between player and coach first intensified after Madrid’s 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Club World Cup semi-final on July 9.

Alonso had planned to bench him for that match before an injury to Trent Alexander-Arnold forced a change, with Vinicius instead deployed on the right wing.

Since then, he has only completed five of Madrid’s 17 matches in all competitions and has started on the bench in four league fixtures. He was also named among the substitutes during Sunday’s 2-2 draw away at Elche.