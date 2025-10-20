VINTU SIVILI BWINO – Paramount Chief Mpezeni

VINTU SIVILI BWINO – MPEZENI
Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says things are not okay in Zambia.
He has expressed disappointment with the infighting in the opposition Patriotic Front, urging them to unite as time has run out.
He said this when PF Presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile, who was accompanied by MPs, paid a courtesy call on him.
Don’t worry about them Chief, the genuine opposition we ever had was UPND. The current opposition are useless and can’t win elections. Some of us the fear we have now is that UPND may rule Zambia for ever since opposition is disorganized and weak. As democrats we would like competition to exist but the the pattern the opposition is carrying itself we are worried. PF had chances but they misused them. Now they completely confused and stranded showing no signs of coming back to life.
UPND will not be removed by the so-called largest opposition in the name of PF, they will be knocked out by a smaller party.
The headline is a bit misleading, it should have read, things are not good in the opposition. What has Zambia to do with the infighting in the opposition ranks? Is it not their own baby?.
It is you that has not understood the message Sir.
