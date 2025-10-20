VINTU SIVILI BWINO – Paramount Chief Mpezeni

VINTU SIVILI BWINO – MPEZENI



Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says things are not okay in Zambia.



He has expressed disappointment with the infighting in the opposition Patriotic Front, urging them to unite as time has run out.





He said this when PF Presidential hopeful Brian Mundubile, who was accompanied by MPs, paid a courtesy call on him.