Viral videos of South African pastor who farts on the faces of congregation to make them wealthy and heal them

A self-proclaimed pastor in South Africa has once again captured global attention with his unorthodox “healing” practice

Pastor Christ Penelope is known for farting on his congregants as a means of “healing” and “blessing” them.

Pastor Christ Penelope, founder of the Seven Fold Holy Spirit Ministries in Siyandani Village, Giyani, Limpopo province.

Photos of him sitting on people’s faces is doing rounds on social media, with people claiming he farts on them. “I don’t fart on people -I heal people,” he said, according to The Daily Sun.

He insists the ritual is biblically inspired and essential for spiritual breakthrough, despite condemnation from fellow clergy and social media backlash.

Penelope, who has led the ministry for over a decade, describes the practice as a modern demonstration of biblical miracles.

In interviews with South African outlets like Drum and IOL, he explained that the gas must be released “near the nostrils so the ‘healing power’ can enter the body and do its work.”

He claims congregants enter a “deep sleep” during the process (like that of Adam) and wake feeling no pain, only renewed health and prosperity.

Despite the absurdity, people reportedly wait up to two months for a session. Some even collect the fart in containers to take home for ongoing “healing.”

Church sources describe participants emerging with testimonials of cured ailments, financial windfalls, and spiritual clarity.