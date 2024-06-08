Visionless Lungu Must Shut Up – Johabi Mtonga

Visionless Lungu must shut up – Johabi

He writes:

We knew and still know that Edgar Lungu was visionless while in State House but what we didn’t imagine was that he could carry his visionless status in defeat after the 2021 general elections.

Indeed Edgar Lungu kept quiet on significant happenings in the country and only concentrated on lifting himself and his cronies from poverty.

This is the reason he could not address Zambians through press conferences on pertinent issues of public interest.

Last week, Edgar Lungu was crying and mourning to President Hakainde Hichilema about cadres making his life uncomfortable.

He specifically asked President Hichilema who is Commander- in-Chief of the Armed Forces to control the unruly cadres.

President Hichilema addressed the issues of law and order and some cadres are already in Police cells awaiting their day in court.

The President also addressed hate speech and tribal division talk in the country and informed Zambians that a new law is coming to punish offenders.

How can Edgar Lungu then turn around and tell Zambians that upholding national values is unimportant?

President Hichilema is unlike Edgar Lungu who allowed PF cadres to take over markets and bus stations where they were depriving innocent Zambians dignified liveliholds.

It is a warning to Zambians that if they allowed Edgar Lungu and his cabal of thieves to come back, which they can’t, dictatorship will rein again.

Edgar Lungu and his minions don’t want power to serve Zambians but to pocket public funds and also brutalise citizens into submission.

We know this because over the years, Edgar Lungu’s vision is to amass wealth from public office and apportion it to him, wife and children.

Just how can a so called top-notch lawyer steal a pension from a widow if he was making good money?

Unlike you Edgar Lungu who believes in depriving pensions to retired workers, their wives and children, President Hichilema is paying them within three months after leaving work.

Unlike you Edgar Lungu who opted to keep children from poor families out of school, President Hichilema offers them free education in public schools.

Unlike you Edgar Lungu who was borrowing without a vision, President Hichilema is dismantling the debts through restructuring to enable the country have a breather and embark on sustainable development.

Mr Edgar Lungu, you never had a vision to speak to Zambians at press briefing about their needs apart from lifting yourself and family from poverty.

As a visionless sixth president of Zambia who has nothing to offer but violence, keep quiet.

Your disruptive behavior will not work adada!

ISSUED BY: JOHABI MTONGA

Eastern Province UPND chairman