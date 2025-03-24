“VITENDENI” CHABE – UPND WOMEN DEMAND JUSTICE FOR THE GIRL CHILD

…As defilers face the wrath of angry mothers



The women’s wing in the ruling UPND has had enough of these bedroom bandits terrorizing the girl child and is now demanding a drastic solution—castration! Yes, you heard right, vitendeni chabe!





Castration, or “Vitendene” in vernacular, is the process of making sure a man’s “tools of destruction” are permanently decommissioned, ensuring that the only thing he can plant in his life is maize and groundnuts.





The term was popularized years ago by child rights activist and musician Sister D, who sang her lungs out demanding justice for young girls. However, our leaders have been dancing to the song but never implementing the lyrics!





But now, ba mayo naisa na njuka! The UPND women say it’s time for MPs to push for a law that will not only lock up defilers but also send their reproductive organs into early retirement!





At a fiery media briefing on Monday morning, the women didn’t mince their words. They said they are living in fear because even fathers and uncles have joined this nonsense! “We can’t even leave our children alone with their own fathers!” one mother lamented. Another asked, “Are we not enough for our husbands kanshi? If you have too much energy, go to Kalingalinga where cheap sex workers are waiting for customers—not attacking babies!”





And if you think they are just talking, think again. The women are so fed up that they are ready to protest naked if the government does not take action. “Whether you are PF, Socialist, or Independent, if you are a woman, join us! These defilers are not checking political parties before attacking our children!” they declared.





The women’s wing was represented by Lusaka Province Chairlady Angela Muuka, Vice Chairlady for Administration Susan Buumba, Christine Bwalya (Lusaka District Vice Chairlady for Mobilization), and Dorice Bwalya (Matero Vice Chairlady). The youth wing was not left behind, with UPND National Youth Trustee Susan Tembo standing in solidarity.





Meanwhile, the police have been urged to stop “pampering” defilers with long investigations. “How can a rape case take two years kanshi? Is it a murder investigation? The evidence is right there arrest, prosecute, vitendeni, period!” the women fumed.





Furthermore, they have warned women who cover up for defilers in families those aunties and grandmothers who whisper, “Tizagwilizana ku bwalo”—to think twice. “If we catch you, we will throw you in the same cell as your foolish relative!”





Zambia has seen a disturbing rise in defilement cases, with fathers, pastors (yes, papas!), teachers, and even neighbors turning into certified criminals instead of protectors. But this time, the women have spoken: either the law gets tough, or we will take matters into our own hands—literally!



The message is loud and clear: Vitendeni chabe!