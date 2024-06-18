VJ URGES ZAMBIANS TO COEXIST

Veteran politician, Vernon Mwaanga has reiterated the need for all Zambians to embrace the one Zambia one nation motto as the country marks its 60th independence in October this year,

Mr Mwaanga also underscored the need for every citizen to embrace late first Republican President Kenneth Kaunda’s (KK) ideology of upholding peace and oneness, as well as celebrating those who sacrificed their own lives during the independence struggle.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka recently, Mr Mwaanga said the one Zambia one nation motto, is a slogan which is aimed at bringing all the 73 ethnic tribes together, and that as the country clocks 60 years, Zambians must learn to coexist.

He observed that Zambia under KK did not know about tribes but believed in oneness and unity regardless of which region one was coming from and has since called on everyone to embrace unity and peace, for the country to realise meaningful development.

“Indeed 60 years is a long time as many Patriotic people sacrificed their lives to attain independence, where some of them died and others became disabled all their lives, some of the people went to jail, so it is time to remember those people as we celebrate 60 years of independence,” he said.

He observed that Zambia is where it is today, because of the Patriotic citizens like KK and others that sacrificed their lives to liberate mother Zambia.

Mr Mwaanga further stated that it is pleasing that for 60 years the country has lived in peace with neighbours because during KK’s reign, each time some perceived differences occurred between Zambia and neighbouring countries, KK used to assign him to visit that country to settle the matter.

He added that the one Zambia one nation motto is not just a slogan but must be practiced by living and working together as opposed to engaging in tribal and hate speeches based on tribe.

The veteran politician explained that as the country attains 60 years, there is a need for everyone to promote peace and unity as well as oneness because that is what the forefathers proclaimed.

And former Nigerian President Olusegan Obasanjo, urged Zambians to continue upholding KK’s principles of serving humanity as opposed to serving oneself, and that as Zambia marks 60 years of independence, there is a need to exercise love for one another.

He noted that one cannot claim to love God if he fails to love a fellow human being, saying celebrating 60 year must be a reminder for all Zambians to continue championing the ideology of humanism which late founding father KK and other sons of the soil stood for.

“Zambian people must continue to live a life for others as the country celebrates 60 years of independence, KK has set an example to live above self. I expect all Zambians, Nigerians and other nations to impact other people’s livelihoods,” he said.

He praised KK for fighting for Zambia’s independence and other countries on the Continent and that Zambians will never forget him for what he did for the country and the Continent at large.

Zambia will in October this year, celebrate 60 years of independence under the theme “ 60 years strong, honouring our heritage, embracing the future.