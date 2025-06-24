Vladimir Putin says there was “no justification” for the US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites, labelling the attack as “unprovoked aggression”

Russian President Vladimir Putin sharply criticized the United States for its recent bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the attacks “absolutely unprovoked aggression” with “no basis or justification.”

The remarks came during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi at the Kremlin on Monday, two days after U.S. forces targeted three key Iranian nuclear sites Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Speaking directly to Araqchi, Putin expressed solidarity with Iran, stating, “The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification whatsoever.”

“For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people. I am very glad that you are in Moscow today; this will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today’s situation.”

Araqhchi, in response, thanked Russia for its stance, emphasizing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

“Russia is today on the right side of history and international law,” he said, adding that Iran was acting in “legitimate self-defense” following the U.S. strikes.

He also conveyed greetings from Iran’s Supreme Leader and President, underscoring the close ties between Moscow and Tehran.

The U.S. strikes, which President Donald Trump described as a “spectacular military success” that “completely and totally obliterated” Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities.