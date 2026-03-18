Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “Right now, there are 201 Ukrainians in the Middle East and the Gulf region. And another 34 are ready to deploy.





These are military experts, experts who know how to help, how to defend against “shahed” drones. Our teams are already in the Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and on the way to Kuwait. We are working with several other countries – agreements are already in place. We do not want this terror of the Iranian regime against its neighbors to succeed.





And I sent these military experts at the request of our partners – including the United States.



In fact, this is part of the Drone Deal we proposed to the United States, which we worked on together and which is still on the table.





And we are ready to offer similar deals to all our reliable partners – from practical cooperation on drones to future defense alliances.

And I don’t think anyone would want to leave Ukraine’s war-proven strength and capability outside their security. If someone does, it wouldn’t be wise.

The United Kingdom sees these opportunities clearly – our agreements are always solid, and I’m glad that today we have signed a declaration with the Prime Minister. Thank you very much, Keir.”