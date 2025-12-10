VOLUNTEERING AS A DOCTOR DOES NOT GUARANTEE YOU A JOB – MUCHIMA



MINISTER of Health, Elijah Muchima, has expressed concern over the decision by volunteering doctors to go on strike with immediate effect on Friday 19th December 2025, at a time when government is still holding negotiations regarding their deployment.





Yesterday Resident Doctors Association of Zambia announced that all volunteer doctors across the country will down tools effective Friday, 19th December 2025, citing delays in their absorption into the public service.





Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Dr. Muchima said it is unfortunate that the association opted to rush to the media instead of calling for another meeting to resolve outstanding issues.





“Volunteering does not guarantee automatic employment and doctors must understand the current fiscal limitations, as the national treasury is under pressure with many competing needs,” said Dr. Muchima.





He also questioned the move to strike under the UPND administration, which he said has been one of the most consistent in recruiting civil service workers, including health personnel, since taking office.





Dr. Muchima further noted that government loses confidence in individuals who threaten to abandon their duties before they are officially employed.





He disclosed that the treasury has, however, authorised the Ministry of Health to proceed with the 2025 health personnel recruitment, but clarified that the process is still under negotiation and requires several formal steps, including assessments and promotions.





The Minister reiterated that the doctors should have continued engaging the ministry instead of rushing to the press.



RCV