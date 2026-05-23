VOTE FOR CHARACTER AND NOT HANDOUTS, KABIMBA URGES ZAMBIANS



OPPOSITION Economic Front President, Wynter Kabimba, has urged Zambians to priorities the character and integrity of aspiring candidates as they prepare to cast their votes in the August general elections.





Mr. Kabimba says citizens should desist from voting based on handouts and instead focus on leaders with proven character and credibility.





Speaking when he featured on Christian Voices’ Chatback programme in Lusaka today, Mr. Kabimba also advised voters against electing political candidates who are detached from the communities they seek to represent.





“At parliamentary, ward and mayoral elections, Zambians must vote for political candidates who are on the ground and connected to the people, as opposed to those who disappear and settle in Lusaka,” said Mr. Kabimba.





He stressed the need for citizens to be careful on the manner they vote, noting that the future of their households and communities is determined by the choices they make at the ballot box.





Mr. Kabimba further said it is important for leaders to be thoroughly scrutinized before being elected, adding that candidates should be judged on their character, performance, and ability to deliver on their promises.



RCV