VOTE PROTECTION STRATEGY: CAN THE OPPOSITION PREVENT THE RIGGING OF THE 2026 ELECTIONS?- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Can the Electoral Commission of Zambia Deliver a Credible, Free and Fair Election in 2026?



President Hakainde Hichilema, who is also a constitutional delinquent and a candidate for impeachment and future arrest, has initiated serious plots and mechanisms to undermine the 2026 General Elections to ensure that he has safe and easier passage into his second term.





He started by systematically attacking the Opposition, and engaged in stealing, killing and destroying the Patriotic Front, the largest political party in Zambia, and by harrassing, charging, arresting and imprisoning his political opponents and critics.





He has appointed cadres at ECZ, passed oppressive laws, passed a new Constitution with focus on the upcoming elections.



The appointment of officials at Electoral Commission of Zambia; Mwangala Zaloumis as Chairperson, Mcdonald Chipenzi as Commissioner, Brown Kasaro as CEO and Dr. Collins Kachaka as Director of ICT, has raised serious concerns on their capacity to deliver a credible, democratic, free and fair elections.





The conduct of the UPND in the by-elections where their violent youths attack and disperse Opposition campsites on the eve of the elections and chase party agents from polling stations, has been perfected to rig the outcome of elections, raising concerns that their collaborative efforts with ECZ will highly compromise the 2026 elections.





Is the Opposition ready to counter these dirty schemes, protect the vote, and secure the results that will reflect the will and choice of the people of Zambia?



