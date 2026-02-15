VUSI THEMBEKWAYO SAYS “APARTHEID WON” — NOT JUST IN THE PAST, BUT IN THE MINDS, THE ECONOMY AND THE SYSTEMS STILL SHAPING SOUTH AFRICA TODAY

South African entrepreneur and global speaker Vusi Thembekwayo has sparked intense debate after declaring that apartheid did not truly lose — instead, he argues, it succeeded in ways many people still don’t fully understand.

According to him, the biggest victory of Apartheid was not only political domination or economic exploitation. It was psychological.

He argues that apartheid’s most dangerous achievement was convincing Black South Africans that none among them was worthy, capable, or valuable — and that this mindset continues to affect society decades after 1994.

 What He Means

Thembekwayo’s point is not that apartheid still exists legally. South Africa became a democracy in 1994 under the leadership of Nelson Mandela, and political power shifted.

But he argues that:

The economic structure remains largely unchanged.

Wealth ownership patterns still reflect historical imbalances.

Many Black communities remain locked out of meaningful economic participation.

Psychological scars from decades of systemic oppression still shape confidence, trust, and leadership dynamics.

In his view, the project of apartheid went beyond race separation. It fractured belief systems, destroyed self-worth, and created internal divisions that persist today.

 Why This Message Is Resonating Now

South Africa continues to face:

Extremely high unemployment, especially among youth.

Deep income inequality.

Service delivery frustrations.

Slow economic growth

Ongoing debates about land reform and economic transformation.

Many citizens feel that while political freedom was achieved, economic freedom and structural transformation remain incomplete.

That frustration is what gives statements like this power.

易 The Bigger Debate

Some agree with Thembekwayo, saying apartheid’s legacy is visible in inequality, education gaps, and wealth concentration.

Others argue that saying “apartheid won” undermines the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle and ignores progress since 1994.

But whether people agree or disagree, one thing is clear:

South Africa is still grappling with how to dismantle not just the laws of the past — but the systems, habits, and mental conditioning left behind.

The real question is no longer whether apartheid ended legally.

The real question is:

Have we dismantled its foundations — or are we still living inside its design?

 What do you think? Did apartheid truly lose — or are we still fighting its shadow today?