WAFCON WINNER TO WALK AWAY WITH $1,000,000 ( K23.14 million)



CAF increases Prize Money of TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (“WAFCON”) Morocco 2024, Winner by 100% and Total Prize Money by 45%





The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) increases the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (“WAFCON”) Morocco 2024 by 100% and the total Prize Money of this Competition by 45%.





The President of CAF, Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “CAF is continuing with its commitment to the development and growth of Women’s Football in Africa.





The 100% increase in the Prize Money of the Winner of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024 and the 45% total increase in the Prize Money of this Competition should contribute to the increase of the salaries of Women Football players, coaches and employees.





The quality and standard of Women’s Football in Africa is consistently improving and is world class.





We are excited about the substantial increase in the number of fans, broadcasting viewers and sponsors in the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON Morocco 2024. This Competition is going to be enormously successful.”





The participating National Teams in the TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (“WAFCON”) Morocco 2024 will receive:



Winner: USD 1 000 000



Runner up: USD 500 000



Third place: USD 350 000



Fourth place: USD 300 000



Quarter-finalists (4 Teams): USD 200 000 for each Team



3rd of the group: USD 150 000



4th of the group (3 Teams): USD 125 000 for each Team



TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: USD 3 475 000



(CREDIT: CAF)