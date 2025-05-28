Wait and live on until 2031 when president Hichilema finishes serving, 2026 HH alipiita akale umufyashi – Cornelius Mweetwa

HH alipiita akale umufyashi – Mweetwa

CHIEF government spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has asserted that President Hakainde Hichilema has lived up to the expectations of Zambians and has made significant progress in addressing their concerns.

Speaking at a briefing yesterday, Mweetwa said the President’s performance thus far has reached a high point and is still progressing further.

“Many people are saying that HH alipita akale umufyashi (President Hichilema has already progressed),” Mweetwa stated.

Mweetwa cited numerous improvements and developments across the country, stating that they stand as proof of Hichilema’s commitment to the well-being of citizens and the nation.

He declared that President Hichilema is poised to win the 2026 general elections unopposed, due to what he described as the opposition’s weakness and lack of a viable alternative.

“In 2026, our focus is on the Zambian people, not the opposition because the opposition is very weak, so weak that they do not offer any credible checks and balances,” he said.

Mweetwa noted that once the opposition becomes strong, he will let the nation know but for now, they are not providing any meaningful opposition or alternatives.

He condemned the opposition’s divisive rhetoric and absence of tangible proposals, deeming them as “very weak” and “polarised.”

Meanwhile, the Information and Media minister also placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the Patriotic Front (PF) leadership for the recent arrests of their former Members of Parliament, Munir Zulu and Maureen Mabonga.

Mweetwa alleged that senior PF leaders including George Chisanga, Mutotwe Kafwaya, and Brian Mundubile, were complicit in encouraging the two former lawmakers to make inflammatory statements that led to their arrests.

He explained that the two individuals were primed and emboldened to speak in the manner they did, while seated side-by-side with senior PF leaders, something which amounts to abetting and aiding the commission of an offence.

He emphasised that the arrests of the former MPs were not motivated by politics but rather by the alleged criminal actions of the individuals concerned and the complicity of PF leaders in the said actions.

“These were the result of violations of the law, in which the PF leadership played a significant role. By encouraging and sitting alongside the two former MPs during their inflammatory statements. These senior opposition figures helped to create an atmosphere that encouraged criminal behaviour and they must take responsibility for their actions and accept the consequences.” added Mweetwa.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba May 28, 2025