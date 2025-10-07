“WALK TO JERUSALEM ENDS IN MAZABUKA — THE FAITHFUL FINALLY RETURN HOME!”





After weeks of trending and turning heads across Zambia, the “Jerusalem Pilgrims” a religious group from Mazabuka led by the now-famous Rony Mweemba have finally hung up their sandals and returned home. The group, which had set out on an ambitious mission to reach Jerusalem on foot, was found stranded in Ndola, hundreds of kilometres away from their holy destination.





Comprising six families men, women, and children, a total of 48 souls, the group had been wandering across the country under the banner of their church, Goshali. With faith as their compass and the Bible as their map, they journeyed through districts believing the Holy Spirit would part borders the way He parted the Red Sea for Moses. Unfortunately, Ndola became their unexpected “Mount Sinai.”





But divine intervention, this time through government hands came in the form of the Ndola District Commissioner, who, in true Good Samaritan fashion, offered them food, shelter, and safe passage back to Mazabuka. Working with various departments, the DC ensured that the “pilgrims of faith” finally made their way home last evening.





Their arrival in Mazabuka was nothing short of biblical singing, ululations, and tears of relief filled the air as the families stepped off the vehicles, dusty yet determined. The District Commissioner’s Office and the local authority received them warmly, ensuring they were screened and given much-needed counselling to reintegrate them into their community in Mbaya Musuma.





One onlooker humorously remarked, “At least they reached a land beginning with ‘M’ maybe Mazabuka was the Jerusalem God meant for them!”





Indeed, what began as a spiritual expedition has ended as a lesson in faith, hope, and perhaps, better trip planning. The local leadership now hopes that with proper guidance and support, these families will settle back and continue their worship this time with both feet firmly on Zambian soil.





As one elder quipped with a smile, “Next time, we’ll pray for visas instead of sandals.”



©️ KUMWESU | October 7, 2025