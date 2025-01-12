Walter Mzembi Steps in to Mediate Mozambique’s Post-Election Crisis

The President of the Institute of Cultural Diplomacy (ICD) Africa, Walter Mzembi, has been called upon to mediate the escalating political crisis in Mozambique, following disputed elections that have plunged the nation into chaos.

In a formal appeal dated December 29, 2024, Mozambique’s opposition leader Venancio Antonio Bila Mondlane reached out to Mzembi, urging him to intervene in the wake of widespread unrest triggered by the October 9, 2024, election results. The Mozambique electoral commission declared ruling Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo the winner, sparking protests that have resulted in loss of life, property destruction, and disruption of public services.

Mondlane’s letter to Mzembi highlighted the dire situation: “The Mozambican people find themselves at a critical juncture in their history, facing an unprecedented political and social crisis exacerbated by the electoral process of October 9, 2024.” He called for immediate action, stressing that stabilization efforts must occur before the scheduled inauguration on January 15, 2025, to prevent further deterioration.

The Institute of Cultural Diplomacy, known for its expertise in mediation and conflict resolution across Africa and globally, has committed to deploying a team to Mozambique. The organization, headquartered in London, aims to facilitate dialogue among all stakeholders, working toward a peaceful resolution.

Walter Mzembi, who previously served as Zimbabwe's Foreign Affairs Minister, emphasized the urgency of resolving the crisis through impartial dialogue. "Stabilization of Mozambique has to be done in the next seven days or at least before January 15, 2025, the inauguration date, before the situation degenerates further," he stated.

Mzembi proposed the immediate formation of a Council or Panel of Elders, comprising former presidents and eminent persons, to spearhead the mediation process. “The consummation of the council/panel of elders should be constituted urgently with former presidents/eminent persons taking the lead, while the Sadc Secretariat can play a facilitatory role across the framework,” he said, stressing the importance of fairness and justice for all political players to ensure long-term peace, unity, and development in Mozambique.

ICD Africa Secretary-General Pardon Tapfumaneyi confirmed their engagement in the matter. “We will be in Mozambique in a few days,” Tapfumaneyi said. “We will be meeting all stakeholders, including the Council of Elders of Sadc, trying to see how best these issues should be resolved. We are happy that Sadc has come in to try and resolve the crisis.”

Tapfumaneyi underscored the importance of Sadc’s neutrality in the process. “Sadc should not be seen to be partisan but should try to resolve the problem in a transparent manner before the inauguration on January 15,” he added.

Mondlane’s appeal and ICD Africa’s involvement mark a critical moment in efforts to restore stability in Mozambique. The region, already grappling with economic challenges and ongoing security threats, cannot afford further instability.

The intervention led by Mzembi and his team signals hope for a peaceful resolution, with emphasis on inclusivity, fairness, and the restoration of public confidence. As the clock ticks toward the inauguration date, all eyes are on Mozambique’s leadership and the role of regional and international mediators in averting a deepening crisis.