War in Ukraine could last at least another two years- European Union

EU High Representative, Kaja Kallas has warned that the war in Ukraine could last at least another two years, according to El País.

Kallas, pictured above with Ukraine’s Zelensky said the conflict has reached a deadlock, with Russia becoming increasingly aggressive — a trend underscored by the recent attack on Poland.

Analysts cited in the report believe the war is unlikely to stabilize until there is a change in leadership on both sides.

Speaking to a group of media outlets, Kallas outlined what she sees as potential scenarios for the war’s development, Caliber.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“I think a realistic scenario is that the war will continue for another couple of years,” she said. “Unfortunately, efforts to achieve peace, including those by President Trump, have yielded no results.”

Under a more pessimistic scenario, Kallas suggested that Ukraine might be forced to cede some of its territory.

On China, she highlighted two main challenges it poses for the EU: support for Russia in the Ukraine conflict and “coercive economic practices.”

“We are not ready to act as a global player when it comes to China, because we lack a unified vision on what needs to be done,” Kallas added.

On September 9, Kallas told the European Parliament that Russian President Vladimir Putin is uninterested in peace in Ukraine.

“Putin has zero interest in peace and will not stop the war unless he is forced to,” Kallas said.

She stressed Europe’s resolve to support Ukraine:

“Russia has not broken the resolve of Ukraine. It is not breaking ours either.”

On the night of September 10, 2025, Russia launched a large-scale strike on Poland using 19 drones. Polish air defences shot down only four, while fragments were found across 11 towns and three voivodeships, suggesting careful planning.

Some of the drones were identified as the Gerbera model, which Russia reportedly uses to mimic Shahed drones and confuse enemy air defences.

In response, Poland appealed to NATO for additional air defence systems, including Patriot batteries, and raised the idea of a “drone wall” to guard against future strikes.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian officials reported more than 200 clashes along the front. Russia carried out dozens of missile and air strikes and deployed nearly 6,000 kamikaze drones.

Ukrainian forces held their positions, repelling attacks across all directions. Russian military losses over the same period were estimated at around 900 personnel.