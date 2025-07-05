By Nevers Mumba

WAR ON THE CHURCH:



UMMUSKING THE BATTLE OF CHRISTIANITY AGAINST FREEMASONRY AND OTHER ANTI- GOD PHILOSOPHIES FOR THE CONTROL OF THE SOUL OF THE CHRISTIAN NATION OF ZAMBIA.



According to the highest authorities on the subject, like Albert Pike (Author, Morals and Dogma and 33rdDegree Freemason), Alice A. Bailey(Founder of Lucis (Lucifer)Trust) and Helena Petrovna Blavatsky (Founder of the Theosophical Movement), Freemasonry is Luciferian and anti-Christian, and it is diametrically opposed to everything we espouse as a Christian nation.

At the highest levels of Masonry, Masonic rituals are pagan and are derived from Baal worship. The Church in Zambia understands this very well and they know that it is their responsibility to pray, to rise up, to guide the nation, and to resist any intrusion of Freemasonry or any other Baal related sun-worshipping religion into a nation like Zambia, whose God is the Lord.





Reports of a Masonic meeting held recently in Livingstone, preceded by a donation to a school in Chilanga, have ignited a fierce debate in the nation. This has not only highlighted the disdain Zambians have towards Freemasonry but also clearly exposed the fact that Zambia suffers from serious spiritual insecurities that lie at the core of our claim to a Christian nation identity.

With the majority of the population identifying as Christian, one would expect that a small meeting of a fraternal organization such as the Freemasons would not rattle the whole nation, or at best, would be easily dealt with through applicable public order legislation and offices. But alas, the open announcement of this one small secret society meeting has sent the entire nation into such a scare; it is quite reminiscent of the panic we read about in the Bible when the nation of Israel was confronted by the giant Goliath, who daily took to insult and curse the God of Israel while challenging them to a fight, much to their intimidation and total silence.



A quick scan of our national Christian credentials reveals:

– 98% of the population identifies as Christian

– Countless pastors, evangelists, and gospel musicians who pour their heartsout to God, literally bringing heaven down each week both on Saturday and Sunday worship services.

– Numerous Bible study groups and prayer meetings across the nation

– A strong presence of Christian media outlets and gospel music industry





Interestingly, behind the scenes, the influence of Freemasonry and other secret societies is rising. The Freemasons of Zambia have a long term plan and they understand that in order to increase their influence in the nation, they need to come out and do more charitable works and also to do more PR stunts. Interestingly, we know that the majority of these members are low-level Masons whose only interest is business networking, and they will swear that that is all that Freemasonry is all about, because the true meanings of the rituals, signs, and symbols of Freemasonry remain hidden in the upper levels for the “adepts.” Their main preoccupation is also to identify, recruit, and support their members in their endeavors in business, politics, the church, and entertainment. Through these members, their goal is that someday they will eventually achieve their goals to bring the entire territory under their complete control and dominance.





While all these insidious forces are at work, the church is asleep. In contrast to these organizations, the preoccupation of the Christian Church in Zambia has remained simple evangelism and spreading the gospel and leaving the issues of governance, business, and any areas of interest to the masses completely to chance. The church believes that the power of the gospel must be used only in the walls of the church and dispensed from the pulpit only, and that any attempt for believers to take over dominance in any other areas is a sign of backsliding.





In a Christian nation like ours, the Church cannot just stand by and watch while the dark and aggressive forces of Freemasonry, Islam, the LGBT movement, and socialism march into the territory dedicated to the Lord unimpeded. We cannot allow this to happen without a word of remonstrance. It’s time for believers in Zambia to arise, pray, and resist this intrusion.





This Sunday afternoon, I am asking you to join me on this platform as I confront the issue of the rise of Freemasonry and other anti-God philosophies in Zambia. Have we left the door open to forces that we are ill-equipped to handle and cannot control? Or is this nation still truly a territory dedicated to the Lordship of Jesus Christ?



ZAMBIA SHALL BE SAVED!