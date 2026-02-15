“War on the Underworld!”, Cyril Ramaphosa Unleashes Army as Crime ‘Threatens Our Democracy’





In a dramatic showdown speech at his annual State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa sounded the alarm declaring organised crime the biggest and most urgent danger to South Africa’s democracy, society and economic future.





The President didn’t mince words, warning that criminal syndicates are tightening their grip and putting the nation at risk. His response? Call in the troops.





Ramaphosa announced that the South African National Defence Force will be deployed to back up the police in a bold move aimed at crushing the crime wave and restoring order.





South Africa is now bracing for a full-scale crackdown.