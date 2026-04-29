HAPPENING NOW: WAR TENSIONS ERUPT, Donald Trump REJECTS IRAN DEAL AS STRIKE PLANS LOOM





A dramatic escalation is unfolding as Donald Trump has reportedly rejected an offer from Iran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz now and delay nuclear negotiations.





Sources reveal United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has prepared a “short and powerful” strike plan targeting key Iranian infrastructure, with the aim of forcing Tehran back to the negotiating table after impact.





Trump, however, suggested the ongoing blockade may be even more effective than immediate military action, claiming Iran is “choking” under pressure. He warned the country’s oil storage and pipelines are nearing collapse.





Tehran has fired back, issuing a stark warning that the blockade will soon face “unprecedented action.”





Despite rising tensions, no military strike had been ordered as of Tuesday night leaving the world on edge.