WAR WAS FOR ‘ONE MAN, ONE VOTE’- GENERAL CHIWENGA

WAR WAS FOR ‘ONE MAN, ONE VOTE’ : CHIWENGA



VP urges youth to remember sacrifices behind Zimbabwe’s freedom





Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga has declared that Zimbabwe’s liberation war was fought for two clear and uncompromising goals: the right of every citizen to vote and the return of the country’s land to its people.





Speaking on the legacy of the liberation struggle, Chiwenga said young Zimbabweans must never forget the sacrifices made by the country’s fallen heroes who fought to ensure that “every voice counts” in a free nation





He recalled the role played by prominent leaders such as Cde Herbert Chitepo and Cde Kumbirai Kangai, who served in the war council and helped steer the liberation movement during its most difficult years.





Chiwenga also reflected on personal memories of joining the struggle, including the moment Cde Charles Dauramanzi welcomed him and fellow fighters into the ranks of the liberation forces.





“The freedom we enjoy today was paid for with blood,” he said. “Zimbabwe was won through sacrifice, and it is our duty to protect that legacy for generations to come.”