WAR WINDFALL: RUSSIA CASHES IN WITHOUT FIRING A SHOT



Russia is reaping a staggering financial boost from the Iran war, with energy revenues surging by nearly 70% in just one month. As global markets scramble and oil prices spike, Moscow has quietly positioned itself as one of the biggest winners without launching a single missile.





The Kremlin has seized the moment to strengthen its economic footing, shelving plans for fiscal tightening and keeping its reserve fund strategy firmly intact.

Even proposed budget reforms have been pushed back to 2027, signalling confidence in a prolonged period of elevated income.





While others bear the cost of conflict, Russia is capitalising on chaos, selling more energy at higher prices and tightening its grip on global supply.

In this war, Moscow hasn’t needed military might its real weapon has been timing, and it’s paying off handsomely.