🇵🇱 Warsaw becomes the first city in the world fully covered by an integrated air defense system based on U.S.-made Patriot systems.

This follows the achievement of full operational readiness of Poland’s first Patriot division, integrated with radar stations and the Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS).

According to Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the new system enables Poland to intercept ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as counter enemy aircraft.

The U.S. ambassador noted that Warsaw is the first city globally with a fully operational Patriot system combined with a unified IBCS command center. He added that even in the United States, a system of this scale has not yet been deployed.

Poland became the first country after the U.S. to gain access to the IBCS system. In the future, it will also integrate with F-35 fighter jets and the short-range Narew air defense system.

Between 2027 and 2029, Poland will receive six additional Patriot batteries. In total, the Polish Armed Forces will operate eight Patriot batteries deployed across different regions of the country.