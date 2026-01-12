WARSHIPS OFF THE CAPE! BRICS NAVAL ARMADA SPARKS GLOBAL STIR

Cape Town has become the centre of global attention after Iran’s largest naval vessel, Makran, sailed into South African waters 🇿🇦 to join a high-profile multinational military exercise.



The drills, officially known as “Will for Peace 2026” and also called Mosi III, bring together powerful naval forces from BRICS nations. Chinese warships have already docked at the historic Simon’s Town Naval Base, while Russian vessels are arriving or currently en route, completing a formidable maritime lineup.

All ships are operating within South Africa’s territorial waters in what officials describe as routine joint naval exercises. But the timing and participants have raised eyebrows worldwide.



The exercise unfolds amid heightened geopolitical tensions and growing scrutiny of South Africa’s non-aligned foreign policy. Critics warn the show of naval unity with Iran, China and Russia could strain relations with Western powers particularly the United States as Pretoria insists it is exercising sovereign neutrality on the world stage.